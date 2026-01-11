People’s Party unveils ‘people’s government’ team, outlines 12 missions

Natthaphong said the design was intended to tackle long-standing “silo” problems in government, with deputy prime ministers overseeing cross-ministry and cross-agency work by mission, while the prime minister would oversee the overall picture.

He added that deputy prime ministers would not hold line-ministry portfolios, to ensure they can focus on mission delivery rather than day-to-day ministerial administration.

Ministerial teams under deputy prime minister supervision

Natthaphong said each ministry would continue to handle its core responsibilities, while also working on mission-based tasks that require coordination with other agencies, under the supervision of the relevant deputy prime minister.

He said ministers and executive teams would be appointed based on expertise and suitability for the role, with clear missions and the ability to work effectively with civil servants and earn public trust.

Names of would-be cabinet members listed in party booklet

In a booklet distributed earlier on Sunday, the party listed members of its management and advisory teams across four main areas:

People’s government management team

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut — Prime Minister

Public sector reform

Sirikanya Tansakul — Deputy Prime Minister

Isriya Pairipaayrit

Waraphop Wiriya-roj

Wisut Tantinun

Teera Suthee-warangkool

Phiangphanon Boonklam

Democracy and new security

Phicharn Chaowapattanawong — Deputy Prime Minister

Rangsiman Rome

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

Parit Wacharasindhu

Munin Phongsapan

Phattharaphong Leelaphat

Kittichai Techakunwanich

Kittipong Piyawanno

Lalita Hanwong — Adviser

Air Chief Marshal Phurithet Chan-kaew — Adviser

Lt Gen Phongsakorn Rodchomphu — External adviser

Economy

Veerayuth Kanchuchat — Deputy Prime Minister

Phisan Manawaphat

Surachet Praweenwongwut

Pawoot Pongwittayapan

Sitthiphon Wiboonthanakul

Sia Champathong

Chaiwat Sathawijit

Manisara Baramichai

Pramuan Sutheecharuwat

Naiwut Wongkhomet — Adviser

Anusorn Thammajai — Adviser

Sarasak Somkraisasrikit

Quality of life

Decharat Sukkhumnerd — Deputy Prime Minister

Anuchat Puangsamlī

Bowonsom Leeraphan

Natcha Boonchai-insawat

Natthaya Boonphakdi

Punsak Chan-jampi

Narongdet Ularakul

Wayo Aswarungrueng

Dr Suphat Hasuwannakit

Ratchaporn Chuchuay — Adviser on arts and culture

Natthaphong criticises economy, living costs and governance

Natthaphong said Thailand has remained stuck as a developing country for decades, with old problems worsening and new problems emerging.

He said the economy has failed to regain momentum, with old industries “left to die” while new industries are not emerging. He said small businesses see no future, larger firms cannot compete globally, and domestic spending increasingly flows out of the country rather than into Thai businesses.

He also cited high electricity costs, low wages, stagnant incomes and rising living costs, while warning that rural communities remain trapped in an old agricultural model, with farmers falling deeper into debt. He said environmental problems and disasters—floods and droughts—have intensified year after year.

Natthaphong also criticised what he called an outdated bureaucracy and a justice system that fails to serve the public, while warning about corruption and “grey capital” influencing politics.

He said Thailand needs a “people’s government” to break the constraints of siloed administration and quota-based cabinet allocations, which he argued undermine coordination and mission delivery.

Natthaphong ended by urging voters to reject the view that “it doesn’t matter who you vote for”, calling the election an opportunity to form what he described as a government of change.