15 years on: Flowers bloom in Tohoku as symbol of resilience

In the city of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, Sakura Line 311, a nonprofit organisation, aims to plant 17,000 cherry trees along a 170-kilometre stretch of locations where the tsunami reached, in an effort to pass on the memory of the disaster to future generations.
"If more information about past tsunami damage had been known, some people might not have died," said Shoma Okamoto, a 43-year-old senior official of the organisation.
Okamoto explained that the group decided to plant cherry trees because they live longer than people and are expected to foster a sense of attachment.
In the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Rie Tokumizu, 64, began planting ground cherries at the site of her former home, which was ravaged by the tsunami, after her mother, a lover of the plant, died in the disaster.
Tokumizu planted more flowers and built the Ogatsu Rose Factory Garden with local residents and volunteers as a place where everyone can gather and relax.
In addition to the roses, visitors can enjoy various other plants throughout the year, according to Tokumizu.
"In every season, people are connected through plants," she said.
"Whether flowers are in bloom or not, this place must exist."
The Ogawara district of the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, sees cushion mums bloom every autumn.
Ukichi Sato, 86, was the first to start raising them.
Due to the tsunami-triggered accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, Sato was forced to evacuate to the city of Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima.
However, he has continued to take care of his home and garden in Okuma.
"I hope people who visit the town will enjoy (the flowers)," he said, noting that they attract people who temporarily return to their homes in the town.
Even after the evacuation order was lifted, few Okuma residents have returned home.
Nevertheless, Sato continues to decorate the town, hoping that as many people as possible will return.
