Japan unveils “Buddharoid”, an AI robot monk answering Dharma questions

Kyoto University this week unveiled an innovation that has sparked global attention: “Buddharoid”, an AI-equipped robot monk, introduced at Shoren-in Temple, Kyoto Prefecture. The robot is not only capable of movement, but has also been intensively trained on Buddhist scriptures to provide counselling and support monastic duties at a time when religious institutions in Japan are in decline.

Buddharoid is powered by a system called “BuddhaBot-Plus”, developed as an extension of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling it to respond to questions ranging from personal matters to broader social issues, drawing on accurate Buddhist teachings.