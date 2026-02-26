Japan unveils “Buddharoid”, an AI robot monk answering Dharma questions

Kyoto University this week unveiled an innovation that has sparked global attention: “Buddharoid”, an AI-equipped robot monk, introduced at Shoren-in Temple, Kyoto Prefecture. The robot is not only capable of movement, but has also been intensively trained on Buddhist scriptures to provide counselling and support monastic duties at a time when religious institutions in Japan are in decline.
Buddharoid is powered by a system called “BuddhaBot-Plus”, developed as an extension of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling it to respond to questions ranging from personal matters to broader social issues, drawing on accurate Buddhist teachings.
Beyond its advanced language-processing capabilities, Buddharoid also has physical abilities designed to closely emulate a monk:
The emergence of a robot monk is not merely a technology showcase, but a practical response to Japan’s challenges of an ageing society and the migration of younger people—factors that have left around 30% of Japan’s Buddhist temples at risk of becoming “abandoned temples” and disappearing by 2040.
Professor Kumagai described this as a “paradigm shift” that could help preserve Buddhism in a new form. He said that using a robot with a physical presence can create a stronger sense of participation and have a more positive psychological effect on those seeking guidance than using a screen or a typical app.