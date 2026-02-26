Four major platforms launch TDPA to push Thailand’s trade platform economy towards global standards

The Thai Digital Platform Trade Association (TDPA) has been officially launched through a joint effort by Grab, Lazada, LINE MAN Wongnai and Shopee, with the aim of driving Thailand’s platform economy towards international standards.

The association said it aims to elevate and strengthen Thailand’s platform economy so it can grow with greater potential under a regulatory framework that is balanced, transparent, fair, and aligned with global standards.

TDPA was formed through cooperation among the leading digital platform operators, all of which play an important role in the modern economy. Its goal is to serve as a central mechanism for coordinating cooperation between the private sector, the government and stakeholders to jointly develop public policy aligned with shared objectives—building transparency and accountability to partners, consumers and society, and enabling fair competition.

At the same time, it aims to support sustainable innovation and back Thai businesses—especially SMEs—so they can fully access economic opportunities in the digital world.