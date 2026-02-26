Four major platforms launch TDPA to push Thailand’s trade platform economy towards global standards

The Thai Digital Platform Trade Association (TDPA) has been officially launched through a joint effort by Grab, Lazada, LINE MAN Wongnai and Shopee, with the aim of driving Thailand’s platform economy towards international standards.
The association said it aims to elevate and strengthen Thailand’s platform economy so it can grow with greater potential under a regulatory framework that is balanced, transparent, fair, and aligned with global standards.
TDPA was formed through cooperation among the leading digital platform operators, all of which play an important role in the modern economy. Its goal is to serve as a central mechanism for coordinating cooperation between the private sector, the government and stakeholders to jointly develop public policy aligned with shared objectives—building transparency and accountability to partners, consumers and society, and enabling fair competition.
At the same time, it aims to support sustainable innovation and back Thai businesses—especially SMEs—so they can fully access economic opportunities in the digital world.
LTC Dr Thamakorn Supatanarungsri, president of the Thai Digital Platform Trade Association, said the establishment of TDPA marks an important step for Thailand’s digital industry. The digital economy is no longer simply another business sector, but an infrastructure and key driver of national growth, accounting for around 10% of GDP and continuing to rise.
TDPA’s mission, she said, is to build a trusted digital ecosystem that connects service providers, consumers and businesses—particularly Thai SMEs—so they can compete internationally. TDPA will also act as a bridge between the public and private sectors to develop policy frameworks that are balanced, transparent, open to competition, and grounded in shared responsibility.
“We believe that precise governance aligned with international standards will be a crucial foundation for strengthening confidence and helping Thailand’s platform economy grow steadily over the long term. Establishing TDPA is the start of constructive collaboration to shape Thailand’s platform economy so it grows transparently, competitively, and delivers long-term benefits to society—while helping elevate Thailand as a regional digital-economy hub,” she said.
The latest e-Conomy SEA Report 2025 by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company said Thailand’s digital economy in 2025 had a market value and growth rate of 16%, or about 1.73 trillion baht (US$56 billion) in the previous year, and remained the second-largest market in Southeast Asia.
Rapid growth in e-commerce was cited as a key engine, alongside online transport, food delivery and digital media—each playing a significant role in Thailand’s digital-economy expansion.
Given these growth trends, leading digital platforms said they recognise the importance of joining forces to help set direction and sustainably lift Thailand’s platform economy to global standards.
TDPA currently has four founding members and remains open to companies wishing to join. In Thailand, there are about 200 platforms registered with ETDA.