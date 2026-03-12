Thailand to Challenge US Section 301 Probe, Citing Role of American Firms in Trade Surplus

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas prepares to defend Thailand’s $51bn surplus, arguing the imbalance is driven by US corporations manufacturing in the kingdom.
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has confirmed that the government is prepared to challenge a looming US investigation into "unfair trade practices."
Working in close coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai government has developed a robust strategic framework to address the Section 301 probe initiated by the Trump administration.
The investigation, launched under the Trade Act of 1974, seeks to scrutinise industrial policies and "structural excess capacity."
However, Bangkok’s primary line of defence rests on a pointed irony: a significant portion of the trade surplus Washington finds objectionable is actually generated by American companies operating within Thailand.
The Three-Pillar Defence
The Thai government has categorised its data into three distinct tiers to provide a "comprehensive dimension" to the trade figures.
The core argument focuses on the origins of export volumes:
American-Driven Exports: The Ministry of Finance contends that the surplus is largely a result of US-based multinationals using Thailand as a global manufacturing hub. Profits and supply chain benefits from these exports flow directly back to American shareholders and parent companies.
Investment Structure: Data prepared for the US Trade Representative (USTR) will detail the long-term investment by US firms in the kingdom, highlighting that Thai trade policy is a facilitator for American business interests rather than a tool for market distortion.
Industrial Context: Bangkok plans to explain that the "excess capacity" cited by Washington is a byproduct of these globalised production chains, rather than an intentional state-led effort to flood markets.
Navigating the Trump Administration’s Trade Shift
The deployment of Section 301 follows a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down the administration’s previous "retaliatory tariffs," deeming them unlawful.
Consequently, Washington has pivoted back to the Section 301 mechanism to investigate industrial policies it views as detrimental to US domestic manufacturers and employment.
"We have prepared the information to clearly explain the structure of our trade and investment," Ekniti stated. "The fact is that a major share of this surplus belongs to American companies that have chosen to base their production here."
The Thai government's proactive stance comes as the USTR opens the floor for public comments until 15 April 2026.
The outcome of these negotiations is critical; should the USTR remain unsatisfied with Bangkok’s explanation, it could lead to swingeing tariffs on Thai-exported vehicles, machinery, and electronics—potentially devaluing the kingdom’s status as a stable manufacturing partner for the West.