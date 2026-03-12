Thailand to Challenge US Section 301 Probe, Citing Role of American Firms in Trade Surplus

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas prepares to defend Thailand’s $51bn surplus, arguing the imbalance is driven by US corporations manufacturing in the kingdom.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has confirmed that the government is prepared to challenge a looming US investigation into "unfair trade practices."

Working in close coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai government has developed a robust strategic framework to address the Section 301 probe initiated by the Trump administration.

The investigation, launched under the Trade Act of 1974, seeks to scrutinise industrial policies and "structural excess capacity."

However, Bangkok’s primary line of defence rests on a pointed irony: a significant portion of the trade surplus Washington finds objectionable is actually generated by American companies operating within Thailand.



