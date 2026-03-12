First-ever Cancer Act proposed as Thailand faces rising caseload

First move towards a dedicated cancer law

On the proposed Cancer Act, Pattana said Thailand has never had a law specifically governing cancer, relying instead on policy measures. Over the past decade, the number of cancer patients has continued to rise overall, even though some cancer types have fallen while others have increased.

He said the five cancers with the highest incidence in Thailand are liver and bile duct cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and lung cancer. The ministry has therefore assigned the relevant subcommittee to study and draft the legislation.

According to Pattana, the law is intended to create an integrated cancer-care system that is comprehensive from start to finish. At present, data, treatment methods and price standards remain fragmented, while rising patient numbers are also driving up treatment costs. He pointed to procurement and the purchase, use and disposal of radioactive materials for radiotherapy as examples of areas where fragmented systems can raise costs.

Reduce illness, expand access, lower costs

Pattana said cancer is a major national problem, and the goal of the law would be to cover everything from prevention and public awareness to treatment and cost management. He said many cancers can be treated more effectively and at lower cost if detected early, and that broader coverage could help reduce the long-term budget burden.

Asked whether lower treatment costs under the law could also extend to charges at private hospitals, Pattana said this issue would need further study and co-operation. Asked whether patients whose own risky behaviour contributed to illness — such as lung cancer linked to smoking — might be required to pay part of the treatment cost themselves, he said discussions had not reached that stage and that the subcommittee had only just been established to begin its study.

Other countries already have cancer laws

Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said Thailand has never had an enforceable cancer law, unlike some other countries. He said the National Cancer Institute had studied laws in Western countries and Japan, where legislation covers issues ranging from cancer risk factors such as food, to treatment systems, taxation and information management.

He said Thailand still lacks clear legal tools in areas such as public information, treatment processes and taxation linked to cancer prevention. He cited the example of Thailand’s sugar tax, which was introduced to help reduce diabetes, and said no similar legal framework exists for cancer.

For Thailand to reduce patient numbers and provide end-to-end care, he said, the country should have a law that addresses the issue from upstream prevention to downstream treatment, with a focus on practical measures such as health promotion and better use of health data.