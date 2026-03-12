Thai Government Signals Post-Subsidy Fuel Hike as Middle East Conflict Strains Reserves

Deputy PM Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to summon refinery executives as diesel price caps expire and the national Oil Fund faces multi-billion-baht depletion.

The Thai government has warned that domestic fuel prices may be adjusted upwards on 17 March, following the expiration of a 15-day emergency price cap.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, confirmed that the current diesel subsidy—which maintains a ceiling of 29.94 baht per litre—will end on 16 March, leaving the state to reassess its position amid soaring global crude prices.

The announcement comes as regional tensions escalate following an attack on the Thai-flagged vessel, the Mayuree Naree. The ship was struck by an explosion near the coast of Oman on 11 March after departing the UAE.

While 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani Navy, three remain missing.

Phiphat noted that while Iran has reportedly claimed responsibility for the strike, the specific motive remains unclear.

In a move to protect consumers, Phiphat has summoned refinery executives to a crisis meeting at Government House on 13 March.

The Minister expressed concern over a sharp rise in "refining margins," which have reportedly surged from 2 baht to 6 baht per litre.