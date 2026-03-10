Global diesel prices surge, Oil Fund spends THB1.2bn to cap domestic prices

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, said in his capacity as director of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East that, under the Prime Minister’s policy, diesel prices would be frozen for 15 days.

After that, in line with the Prime Minister’s plan, diesel prices would gradually be adjusted from THB29.94 to THB31.94 to reduce the compensation burden on the Oil Fuel Fund.

In addition, the government is preparing to use tax tools, especially a cut in excise tax, which, together with other taxes, amounts to nearly THB10 per litre, to help prevent any knock-on impact on goods prices and the cost of living.

Ex-refinery pricing would be the last mechanism to be discussed.

If talks fail to produce an agreement, the government may have to introduce other measures.

As for the status of the Oil Fuel Fund and the compensation burden, discussions on March 9 found that the average burden stood at THB1.2 billion per day, based on the previous day’s announced oil price of US$111 per barrel.