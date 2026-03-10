Oil retreats after nearing $120 as Trump eyes Hormuz control

Global oil prices declined in after-hours trading on Monday after briefly approaching US$120 a barrel, following remarks by President Donald Trump that the United States was considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most important chokepoint for the global crude oil market.

US crude fell 6.19% to US$85.27 a barrel at 3.37pm Eastern Time, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 4.6% to US$88.43 a barrel.

Trump told CBS News in a telephone interview that ships were still able to pass through the strait, adding that the United States was considering taking control of the area. He also suggested that the war could end soon.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump was also considering easing sanctions on Russian oil in an effort to cool crude prices in global markets. Earlier, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had closed up 4.26% at US$94.77 a barrel.