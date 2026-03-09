Asia scrambles as oil surges 25% on Iran war fears

Governments across Asia are scrambling to limit the economic impact of surging oil prices triggered by the widening conflict involving the Iran, as global crude prices recorded one of their sharpest daily increases in years.

According to a report by Reuters, the price of Brent crude jumped around 25% on Monday amid fears of supply disruptions, production cuts by key producers and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The surge came after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, signalling that hardline leadership will remain in place.

In response to the price spike, governments across Asia have moved quickly to introduce emergency measures aimed at protecting consumers and stabilising energy supplies.





In South Korea, President Lee Jae Myung announced that the government would cap fuel prices for the first time in nearly 30 years, warning citizens not to panic-buy goods.

Lee said during an emergency meeting that the crisis represented “a heavy burden on our economy,” which relies heavily on international trade and imports about 70% of its oil from the Middle East.

Meanwhile in Japan, senior lawmakers said the government had instructed operators of national oil reserves to prepare for a possible release of crude supplies, although Chief Cabinet Secretary officials later said no decision had yet been made. Japan imports about 95% of its oil from the Middle East and currently holds reserves sufficient for about 354 days.