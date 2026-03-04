Asian nations assure energy supplies, saying oil will last at least a month

As war in the Middle East intensifies, governments across Asia are seeking to reassure the public and financial markets that they still hold adequate oil and gas reserves should the conflict drag on for several weeks.

Deepali Bhargava, head of Asia-Pacific regional research at ING, said that for now Asia appears able to cope with the latest rise in oil prices because inflation in many countries remains relatively low and manageable.

However, she said the real question is how high oil prices could climb — and how long they might stay elevated — because that will ultimately determine how severe the economic fallout becomes.