CPAXT spends 13.48bn baht to buy The Food Purveyor, expanding premium retail in Malaysia

CP Axtra Plc (CPAXT) has notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand that on March 3, 2026, Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd—an indirect subsidiary 100% owned by the company—signed a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of The Food Purveyor Sdn Bhd, a Malaysia-incorporated premium supermarket operator.

The Food Purveyor operates premium grocery brands including Village Grocer, Ben’s Independent Grocer (B.I.G.), BSC Fine Foods, OTK, and The Food Merchant. After completion, The Food Purveyor will become a subsidiary of CPAXT.

The deal values the investment at RM1.66 billion, equivalent to about 13.483 billion baht, and CPAXT said it would not affect the company’s financial position. The company described the move as part of its strategic expansion into high-potential overseas markets and said it expects the investment to benefit the business.