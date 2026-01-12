CP AXTRA Reinforces Sustainability Leadership in Thailand’s Retail and Wholesale Sector with Global Recognition, Showcasing ESG Excellence and Business Growth

The Company achieved the highest SET ESG Rating of “AAA,” an MSCI ESG Rating of “A,” and a score of 88/100 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), ranking second globally in the Food & Staples Retailing sector. These achievements reflect CP AXTRA’s consistent progress in integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its business strategy, translating commitment into measurable outcomes.

Over the past year, CP AXTRA has actively reduced environmental impacts across its value chain. The Company installed solar rooftop systems at 1,384 distribution centers and Makro-Lotus’s stores, deployed a fleet of more than 300 EV delivery vans, and strengthened systematic waste management practices. As a result, CP AXTRA diverted over 31,700 tonnes of waste from landfills and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 109,649 tCO2e, equivalent to planting over 11 million trees. Moreover, the Company collected 2.2 million used plastic bottles through its Makro-Lotus’s stores nationwide.