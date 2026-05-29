Bangkok’s Leading Retail Destinations Unite for “Bangkok Shopping Festival 2026”

Led by The Mall Group in collaboration with Siam Piwat and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the 59-day festival runs from 29 May to 26 July 2026 across eight major shopping destinations including Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, The Mall Lifestore branches, and The Mall Korat.

Positioned as a “National Shopping Phenomenon,” the campaign combines large-scale promotions, tourism initiatives, art installations, entertainment experiences, and loyalty-driven privileges to reinforce Bangkok’s position as a world-class shopping and lifestyle destination.