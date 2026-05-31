Thai shrimp farmers urge PM to intervene over Malaysia import suspension

Ekkapoj said the market also plays an important role in supporting shrimp prices when demand slows.

Short notice raises price concerns

The shrimp groups said the short period between Malaysia’s announcement and the enforcement date had directly affected farmers, both in terms of prices and business confidence.

They warned that if shipments cannot proceed, shrimp supply may build up in Thailand and put pressure on farm-gate prices.

A previous report also warned that the import suspension could cause direct revenue losses for Thai exporters and lead to domestic oversupply, forcing farmers and exporters to urgently divert shrimp to other markets or the local market.

Groups seek talks with Malaysia

The Thai Shrimp Association and the Thai Shrimp Farmers Alliance, which together represent 19 farmers’ organisations, urged the government to act quickly.

They asked Thai authorities to negotiate with Malaysia to ease the measure or delay its enforcement.

Malaysia’s import suspension has been described as a reciprocal trade measure after Thailand previously imposed similar conditions on Malaysian shrimp imports. The suspension will continue until Thai agencies submit completed responses to a food-safety standards questionnaire for reassessment by Malaysian authorities.

Sea bass rules also in focus

The shrimp groups also urged the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to quickly establish appropriate procedures for inspections and food-safety certification for sea bass imports.

They said the process should be designed carefully so it is not viewed as a trade barrier, which could risk triggering further trade retaliation against Thai shrimp products.

Under Malaysia’s new rules for Thai sea bass, operators are required to attach a Certificate of Analysis to every import shipment to confirm compliance with Malaysian food-safety standards.

Farmers call for measures to absorb supply

The groups also proposed that the government introduce urgent measures to absorb shrimp output affected by Malaysia’s temporary import suspension.

They said this would help prevent farm-gate shrimp prices from falling sharply and reduce the impact on small-scale farmers.

The Thai Shrimp Association and the Thai Shrimp Farmers Alliance said they were ready to cooperate fully with the government to resolve the issue and minimise damage to Thai shrimp farmers as quickly as possible.