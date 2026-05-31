Malaysia to suspend imports of five Thai shrimp species from June 1

Thailand’s seafood export market has been shaken after Malaysia announced strict new measures from Monday (June 1, 2026), affecting Thai sea bass and five shrimp species and raising the risk of domestic oversupply.

Import curbs on sea bass and five shrimp species as a trade response

The Office of Commercial Affairs in Kuala Lumpur reported that Malaysia is preparing to enforce strict controls on seafood imports from Thailand from Monday.

The measures are described as a trade response and an upgrade of national food safety safeguards.

The seafood covered by the restrictions focuses on sea bass and five shrimp species: brown tiger prawn, banana prawn, whiteleg shrimp, giant tiger prawn and blue shrimp.

For the sea bass import measure, operators must attach a Certificate of Analysis to every import to confirm that the products meet the food safety standards of Malaysia’s Ministry of Health.

For the measure suspending shrimp imports, Malaysian authorities said it is being carried out as a reciprocal response because Thailand had previously imposed similar conditions on shrimp imports from Malaysia.