Ratchanok stuns China’s top seed to win third Malaysia Masters title

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon delivered a major statement on the international badminton stage after defeating China’s top seed Wang Zhiyi to win the women’s singles title at the Malaysia Masters 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Thai star, affectionately known to fans as “May”, secured her third Malaysia Masters crown with a confident straight-games victory in Sunday’s final, reinforcing her reputation as one of Thailand’s most accomplished badminton players.





Ratchanok overcame Wang, currently ranked world No.1, with a composed and attacking display that thrilled Thai supporters watching the final at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The title marked another important achievement for the former world champion, who has continued to show strong form and resilience against the sport’s new generation of elite players.

Ratchanok had entered the tournament in impressive form after progressing through a difficult draw that included several higher-ranked opponents. Her route to the final further highlighted her experience, court control and ability to absorb pressure during key moments.

The Malaysia Masters remains one of the important tournaments on the BWF World Tour calendar and regularly attracts many of the world’s leading players.

Ratchanok previously won the Malaysia Masters title in 2018 and 2022. Her latest triumph therefore gives her a third championship at the event and adds another major title to her long international career.

The victory is also expected to boost confidence within Thailand’s badminton camp ahead of upcoming international competitions later this year, as the country continues to produce strong results on the world stage.