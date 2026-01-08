Ratchanok storms into Malaysia Open quarter-finals after rout of Blichfeldt

Badminton results today: Ratchanok Intanon produced a dominant display, crushing Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games 21-8, 21-7 to reach the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2026.

She will next face China’s Chen Yufei on Friday (January 9).

The Malaysia Open 2026 (a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event) is being held at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 6-11, with a total prize money of more than THB46 million.