Ratchanok storms into Malaysia Open quarter-finals after rout of Blichfeldt

THURSDAY, JANUARY 08, 2026

Thailand’s top women’s singles seed cruised into Malaysia Open quarter-finals after a dominant 21-8, 21-7 straight-games win, and will face a Chinese opponent in Friday’s last-eight match.

  • Ratchanok Intanon has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2026.
  • She defeated Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in a dominant straight-games victory.
  • The final score of the match was a decisive 21-8, 21-7.
  • Her next opponent in the quarter-finals will be Chen Yufei of China.

Badminton results today: Ratchanok Intanon produced a dominant display, crushing Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games 21-8, 21-7 to reach the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2026.

She will next face China’s Chen Yufei on Friday (January 9).

The Malaysia Open 2026 (a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event) is being held at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 6-11, with a total prize money of more than THB46 million.

Malaysia Open 2026 schedule (by round)

  • January 6: Round of 32
  • January 7: Round of 32
  • January 8: Round of 16
  • January 9: Quarter-finals
  • January 10: Semi-finals
  • January 11: Final

Thailand's schedule on Thursday

Court 1

  • 10.40am (Match 4), Mixed doubles: Akira KogaNatsu Saito (Japan) vs Dechapol PuavaranukrohSupissara Paewsampran (Thailand)

Court 2

  • 8.50am (Match 2), Women’s doubles: Ornnicha JongsathapornparnSukitta Suwachai (Thailand) vs Jeong Na-eunLee Yeon-woo (South Korea)
  • 9.40am (Match 3), Women’s singles: Chen Yufei (China) vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
  • 12.30pm (Match 6), Women’s singles: Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)

Court 3

  • 10.50am (Match 4), Mixed doubles: Phuwanat Horbanluekit – Benyapa Aimsaard (Thailand) vs Jiang Zhenbang – Wei Yaxin (China)
  • 6.30pm (Match 12), Men’s singles: Koki Watanabe (Japan) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand)

Where to watch

Live coverage is on True Sports 7 (Channel 686).

