Second army clarifies border clash with Cambodia in Si Sa Ket

The Second Army Area clarified the clash near the "Phlan Hin Paet Kon" operating base area in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.
While 8 personnel were patrolling along the barbed wire fence in the Thai-controlled area, the Cambodian side fired one round from a 40mm grenade launcher on Tuesday (February 24), at 8.50am.
The round landed on the edge of a cliff near the operating base, approximately 2 kilometres northeast of Phlan Hin Paet Kon along the cliff line.
Following the incident, the Thai side returned fire according to the situation with 5 rounds of small arms and 1 round from a 40mm grenade launcher to immediately deter and control the situation.
The Second Army Area stated that the Cambodian side had exhibited similar behaviour in this area twice before.
Therefore, after conducting military operations according to procedures until the situation subsided, an additional 40mm round was fired at a detected target as a further warning.
It is affirmed that the operation complied with the principles of necessity and proportionality, strictly under the rules of engagement, to limit the scope of the situation and prevent escalation.
As a result of the operation, the opposing side ceased its actions with no further retaliation.
All Thai personnel are safe, and no damage occurred.
Currently, the unit has safely returned to their positions, increased their vigilance, and is closely monitoring the situation.
If there are any further movements, they will be reported immediately.
The Second Army Area reaffirms its readiness to perform its duties in protecting the nation's sovereignty and security professionally, calmly, and prudently.