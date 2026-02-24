Second army clarifies border clash with Cambodia in Si Sa Ket

The Second Army Area clarified the clash near the "Phlan Hin Paet Kon" operating base area in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.

While 8 personnel were patrolling along the barbed wire fence in the Thai-controlled area, the Cambodian side fired one round from a 40mm grenade launcher on Tuesday (February 24), at 8.50am.

The round landed on the edge of a cliff near the operating base, approximately 2 kilometres northeast of Phlan Hin Paet Kon along the cliff line.

Following the incident, the Thai side returned fire according to the situation with 5 rounds of small arms and 1 round from a 40mm grenade launcher to immediately deter and control the situation.