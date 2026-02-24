China and Malaysia lead as Thailand welcomes 5.9 million visitors in early 2026

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated that based on the assessment, nearly 6 million foreign tourists have cumulatively travelled to Thailand from January 1 to February 22.

Over the past week, there has been an increase in tourists from Malaysia and Russia travelling during the school holiday period.

Specifically, Malaysian tourist arrivals reached 110,000 within the past 8 weeks, or an increase of 33.02% from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Chinese tourist arrivals have slowed down as the long domestic holiday period comes to an end, yet they continued to travel, reaching over 200,000 tourists.

Consequently, the overall picture for this week (between February 16 - 22, 2026) showed a total of 879,587 foreign tourists.

This is a decrease of 2,969 tourists, or 0.34%, from the previous week, averaging 125,655 foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand per day.