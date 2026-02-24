Cobra Gold 2026: Thailand and US Kick Off Asia’s Largest Multilateral Military Drill

Over 8,000 personnel from 30 nations gather in Rayong for the 45th Cobra Gold, debuting advanced space and cyber operations to tackle modern global threats.

Thailand and the United States have officially launched "Cobra Gold 2026", the largest and longest-running multilateral military exercise in Southeast Asia.

This year’s drill, marking the 45th iteration of the event, commenced on Tuesday in Rayong province, bringing together more than 8,000 personnel from 30 participating nations.

Co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), the 2026 exercise is designated a "Heavy Year," featuring full-scale field training and high-level strategic coordination.

The primary focus of this year's exercise is Combined Joint All-Domain Operations (CJADO). This sophisticated framework integrates traditional land, sea, and air manoeuvres with a heightened emphasis on the space and cyber domains.

By developing these advanced capabilities, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and its international partners aim to refine their response to modern non-traditional threats, including non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) and the protection of citizens in global conflict zones.



