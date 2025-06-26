JGSDF expresses concern over Thai-Cambodian tensions, calls for regional peace

Following a recent meeting with the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) in Bangkok, Gen Morishita Yasunori, JGSDF Chief of the Ground Staff, was warmly welcomed by Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, the Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), on Thursday.
Lt Col Paweena Sribuachum, the assistant spokesperson for the RTA, explained that the Thai army had organised a ceremony for the honour guard troops and led the JGSDF delegation to visit the Royal Thai Army Museum.
This was followed by a meeting with the army chief, where they received a briefing on the mission and cooperation between the two armies.
On this occasion, the RTA held a ceremony to award the honorary parachutist badge and certificate to the JGSDF Chief of the Ground Staff in recognition of his exceptional contributions.
In their discussions, the commanders of both armies agreed on strengthening their relationship, particularly in the development of personnel through training and education to ensure sustainability.
Special attention was given to joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), under the Cobra Gold programme, with both Japan and Thailand playing vital roles within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).
The RTA will be upgraded from observer to participant status in the Nankai Rescue exercise, a symbol of trust and enhanced cooperation between the two forces.
In the realm of education, Japan has continued to support training opportunities for RTA officers, offering seats in advanced courses such as the National Defence College, Army Command and Staff College, and particularly in the combined arms cadet course.
The Japanese army chief remarked that the relationship between the two countries is unique and cannot be compared to any other, highlighting the deep trust and bonds that extend beyond ordinary military ties.
Towards the end of the discussions, Japan expressed concern over the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, reaffirming that both countries are strong allies of Japan. Japan emphasised its desire to see peace and stability in the region.
In response, the Thai army chief assured that Thailand is ready to engage in bilateral negotiations through the Regional Border Committee (RBC), General Border Committee (GBC), and Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) mechanisms, confident that the situation will return to normal soon following such talks.