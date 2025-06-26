JGSDF expresses concern over Thai-Cambodian tensions, calls for regional peace

Following a recent meeting with the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) in Bangkok, Gen Morishita Yasunori, JGSDF Chief of the Ground Staff, was warmly welcomed by Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, the Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), on Thursday.

Lt Col Paweena Sribuachum, the assistant spokesperson for the RTA, explained that the Thai army had organised a ceremony for the honour guard troops and led the JGSDF delegation to visit the Royal Thai Army Museum.

This was followed by a meeting with the army chief, where they received a briefing on the mission and cooperation between the two armies.

On this occasion, the RTA held a ceremony to award the honorary parachutist badge and certificate to the JGSDF Chief of the Ground Staff in recognition of his exceptional contributions.