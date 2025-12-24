Air force strikes weapons depot in Battambang after Cambodia hits Sa Kaeo civilians

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, spokesman for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said on Wednesday that the air force continues to support requests from the Royal Thai Army, particularly in areas of active fighting, as Cambodia continues to attack Thailand, including both military and civilian targets, threatening the lives and property of the public.

“Peace requires sincerity. At this stage, Cambodia has shown no sincerity at all when it comes to a ceasefire, so it is the duty of the military to protect the lives and property of the people,” Jackkrit said.

He said the RTAF carried out an air operation on the morning of December 24, 2025, striking a Cambodian weapons depot in Phnom Sampov subdistrict, Banan district, Battambang province, in order to degrade Cambodia’s capabilities and ensure the safety of Thai forces.

Asked whether this marked an escalation and the first deep strike into Cambodian territory, Jackkrit said the RTAF remains focused on military targets under Thailand’s right of self-defence.

He added that armed strikes are a lawful right and, in this context, also a humanitarian action, stressing that the operation did not target people or Cambodian troops but weapons and other threats.

Jakkrit said all targets struck from the first day to the present have been strictly military objectives, and that operations have been conducted to minimise impacts on civilians.