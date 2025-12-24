CAAT asks airlines to add 66 extra flights for year-end travel

As of December 21, 2025, around 479,979 passengers travelled through airports in Thailand, including about 208,040 domestic passengers and about 271,939 international passengers—levels close to the pre-Covid-19 period. Travel is expected to peak on December 27, 2025 and January 4, 2026.

For international travel, routes between Thailand and China recorded about 19,852 passengers—around 75% of the level seen in the same period before Covid-19—while passengers from India totalled 10,616, about 10% higher than the pre-Covid-19 level.

For domestic travel, Don Mueang Airport handled the highest volume at around 63,981 passengers a day, followed by Suvarnabhumi Airport at about 36,499 a day, with Chiang Mai and Phuket airports next at around 20,000 passengers a day.

Booking details for special fares

Manat said CAAT is prioritising passenger welfare during the peak travel period and has coordinated with aviation stakeholders to increase seat capacity, ease cost burdens and ensure safe, fair and smooth travel, particularly over the New Year holiday.

For special-fare tickets, passengers can buy directly from airlines through their designated channels. Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air and Nok Air are accepting bookings up to the day of travel for journeys between December 26, 2025 and January 5, 2026.

Bangkok Airways is accepting bookings up to the day of travel for journeys between December 25, 2025 and January 5, 2026.

AOT, AEROTHAI and DOA support measures

Related aviation agencies are also supporting the measures. Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has reduced landing and parking charges by 30% for extra flights and for flights participating in the fare-reduction scheme.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (AEROTHAI) has prepared to accommodate increased flight and passenger volumes and will cut air navigation service charges by 30% for domestic special flights from December 26, 2025 to January 4, 2026.

The Department of Airports (DOA) has drawn up facilitation and safety plans, including extending airport operating hours to accommodate extra flights and prevent passengers from being stranded.

CAAT urges passengers to plan ahead

CAAT said it is closely monitoring and regulating airfares to ensure compliance with the law and to prevent prices exceeding the prescribed cap. As special-fare tickets are limited, passengers are advised to plan ahead, buy tickets early, and purchase directly from airlines so they can clearly check conditions, fares and fees.

CAAT noted that many travellers who planned early have already snapped up cheaper tickets, with some flights still offering mid-range fares. Those who can adjust their plans may be able to find cheaper fares on other dates, or consider nearby airports that may offer better prices.

