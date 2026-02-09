Thai Chamber urges swift economic action as Bhumjaithai moves to form government

He warned that Thailand was increasingly being viewed by foreign observers as the “sick man of Asia”, saying the country must restore its image while tackling economic problems at the same time—an outcome the private sector hopes to see from a government formed through democratic process.

Ministers should be given time, but confidence must return quickly

Visit said that if the same three ministers remain in place—Suphachai Suthumphan as commerce minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow as foreign minister, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas as finance minister—each had already demonstrated capability, even if the time in office had been too short for results to be fully evident.

However, if the posts change hands, he said new appointees should also be given time to work, because rebuilding investor confidence takes time—though it should not take too long given the negative perceptions surrounding the “sick man of Asia” label.

Private sector’s first-three-month priorities and transparency demands

Visit said the private sector wanted to see urgent progress in the first three months on:

Cost-of-living measures to revive domestic economic activity;

Support for exports and tourism; and

Fast-tracking the FY2027 budget to avoid delays that could trigger wider knock-on impacts.

He added that speed must come with transparency, with the private sector consistently emphasising action on corruption and “grey capital”, and calling for clear plans and measures to address the issues.