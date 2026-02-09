SET jumps to near 1,400 on election clarity; finance minister vows “no populism”, pushes TISA

Thailand’s stock market rallied sharply on Monday morning as the election outcome became clearer and investors bet on the formation of a stable new government, pushing the benchmark index to just under the 1,400-point level on heavy turnover.

Election clarity lifts sentiment; broad-based gains

Trading was upbeat across the board, particularly in stocks expected to benefit from policies under the incoming administration, as market sentiment improved on expectations of political stability.

SET closes morning session near 1,400 on heavy volume

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s benchmark index closed the morning session at 1,398.96 points, up 44.95 points (+3.32%), with turnover of about 66.818 billion baht. The index hit an intraday high of 1,403.96 and a low of 1,384.61.