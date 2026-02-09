Thailand’s gem exports slip in Dec after 13-month rise, but 2025 totals surge

Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports excluding gold fell in December 2025, snapping a 13-month growth streak, but the sector still posted a sharp rise for full-year 2025, according to the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (Public Organisation), or GIT.

December dip ends 13-month run

GIT director Sumeth Prasongphongchai said exports of gems and jewellery excluding gold in December 2025 were valued at US$732.92 million, down 26.47%—the first decline after 13 consecutive months of expansion.

However, when gold was included, total gem and jewellery exports in December were valued at US$1,838.95 million, up 27.52%, supported by a spike in gold shipments.