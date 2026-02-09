Dangerous Goods Raid: Thai Authorities Seize ฿63 Million in Counterfeit Toiletries

The Department of Intellectual Property joins forces with the police to raid a Samut Sakhon warehouse, seizing 223,000 hazardous and counterfeit items.
Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has executed a major enforcement operation, seizing more than 223,000 illicit items with an estimated market value exceeding 63.2 million baht.
The raid, carried out on 30 January 2026, targeted a sprawling warehouse in the Samut Sakhon district identified as a primary distribution hub for substandard consumer goods.
Officials uncovered a vast inventory of trademark-infringing products, ranging from counterfeit shampoos and skin lotions to facial serums, toothpastes, and even motorcycle spark plugs.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, voiced urgent concern regarding the threat to public health.
Unlike legitimate brands, these "bootleg" products are often manufactured without regulatory oversight and may contain hazardous chemicals such as mercury or steroids.
Furthermore, none of the seized items carried mandatory certifications from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
"Our primary concern is the safety of the public," Auramon stated. "These products do not merely harm the national economy; they pose a direct risk to life. Substandard cosmetics and toiletries can lead to severe, long-term health complications."
The operation was a co-ordinated "sting" involving the DIP, the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), alongside legal representatives from international firms R.W.T. and Tilleke & Gibbins.
Investigators confirmed that the raid was an expansion of a wider probe into illegal online marketplaces, tracing the digital supply chain back to this physical storage facility.
A Warning to Consumers: The DIP is urging shoppers—particularly those using online platforms—to exercise extreme caution. Consumers are advised to:
Auramon concluded by calling for a nationwide "rejection" of counterfeit goods.
"To foster a transparent and fair trading environment, we must collectively refuse to buy, use, or sell fakes. This is essential for Thailand’s long-term investment climate and public safety."
Anyone with information regarding the sale of counterfeit goods is encouraged to contact the DIP hotline on 1368 or report leads via their website.