Dangerous Goods Raid: Thai Authorities Seize ฿63 Million in Counterfeit Toiletries

The Department of Intellectual Property joins forces with the police to raid a Samut Sakhon warehouse, seizing 223,000 hazardous and counterfeit items.

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has executed a major enforcement operation, seizing more than 223,000 illicit items with an estimated market value exceeding 63.2 million baht.

The raid, carried out on 30 January 2026, targeted a sprawling warehouse in the Samut Sakhon district identified as a primary distribution hub for substandard consumer goods.

Officials uncovered a vast inventory of trademark-infringing products, ranging from counterfeit shampoos and skin lotions to facial serums, toothpastes, and even motorcycle spark plugs.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, voiced urgent concern regarding the threat to public health.

Unlike legitimate brands, these "bootleg" products are often manufactured without regulatory oversight and may contain hazardous chemicals such as mercury or steroids.

Furthermore, none of the seized items carried mandatory certifications from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).