Situation command centre set up to salvage sunken cargo ship off Phuket

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) has set up a situation command centre to oversee the salvage of a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank off the coast of Phuket on Saturday.
Thai-MECC invoked Article 27(2) of the National Maritime Interests Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) to establish the command centre for the salvage of the Panama-flagged cargo ship SEALLOYD ARC at 4pm on Sunday.
The command centre, or “war room”, is headed by Vice Adm Virudom MuangChin, commander of the Third Naval Area Command’s operations centre.
The war room was established after the Royal Thai Navy tasked the Third Naval Area Command’s operations centre with carrying out the salvage operation and an oil-slick clean-up mission following the sinking.
On Sunday morning, operations were split into two main missions. The first is the oil-spill response, with assets deployed including HTMS Matphon as the command ship, HTMS Panyi, Tor 114, and a special operations team from the Third Naval Area Command (NAC 3).
PTT is responsible for providing the oil-spill response equipment and oil-dispersant chemicals.
The second mission focuses on the search and recovery of floating containers. HTMS Hua Hin has been assigned as the command ship, supported by a DO-228 surveillance aircraft, an S-76B helicopter, an aerial drone survey team, private-sector speedboats, Tor 272, Tor Nor 706, vessels from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), and other private boats in the area.
The DO-228 aircraft and the S-76B helicopter have been conducting aerial reconnaissance and recording images to continuously assess the situation. Authorities have also alerted fishing boats and other vessels in the area that if floating containers are spotted, they should report them via the 1465 hotline.
The situation command centre reported that at 5.05pm, the fishing boat Pichai Samut 2 spotted a blue container while fishing.
A field kitchen vehicle was also deployed to the beach area in Nai Harn to support personnel.
Officials said several operational constraints remain:
Relevant agencies have analysed these issues and are planning solutions, to be presented as a joint operational plan at an 8.00am meeting on 9 February 2026 at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, Laem Panwa.