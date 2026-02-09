Situation command centre set up to salvage sunken cargo ship off Phuket

PTT is responsible for providing the oil-spill response equipment and oil-dispersant chemicals.

Search and recovery mission for floating containers

The second mission focuses on the search and recovery of floating containers. HTMS Hua Hin has been assigned as the command ship, supported by a DO-228 surveillance aircraft, an S-76B helicopter, an aerial drone survey team, private-sector speedboats, Tor 272, Tor Nor 706, vessels from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), and other private boats in the area.

The DO-228 aircraft and the S-76B helicopter have been conducting aerial reconnaissance and recording images to continuously assess the situation. Authorities have also alerted fishing boats and other vessels in the area that if floating containers are spotted, they should report them via the 1465 hotline.

Latest sighting and logistics support

The situation command centre reported that at 5.05pm, the fishing boat Pichai Samut 2 spotted a blue container while fishing.

A field kitchen vehicle was also deployed to the beach area in Nai Harn to support personnel.

Key challenges affecting salvage and clean-up operations

Officials said several operational constraints remain:

The wreck of the SEALLOYD ARC has shifted from its original sinking position, so its exact location cannot yet be confirmed.

Divers are unable to inspect the fuel/oil pipeline to contain any leakage.

The search for containers is hampered by limited visibility.

There is a shortage of ropes for securing and towing containers to a safe area.

A barge with a crane for recovery operations has not yet arrived at the rendezvous point.

Next steps: joint operational plan meeting in Phuket

Relevant agencies have analysed these issues and are planning solutions, to be presented as a joint operational plan at an 8.00am meeting on 9 February 2026 at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, Laem Panwa.