Thai Business Chiefs Demand ‘Immediate’ Government to Tackle 104% Debt Crisis

Industry leaders demand a ‘Professional Economic Team’ to rescue SMEs and restore confidence as national debt reaches a staggering 104% of GDP.

Thailand’s leading commercial bodies have issued a joint ultimatum to the nation’s political class, demanding the swift formation of a stable government to combat a deepening cost-of-living crisis and restore investor confidence.

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), welcomed the orderly conduct of the 2026 General Election but warned that any delay in forming a cabinet could be disastrous.

With the country facing heightened geopolitical friction and border instability, Dr Poj argued that Thailand requires a government with a "full mandate" to unlock state investment and drive economic stimulus.