Bhumjaithai’s economic policy roundup as 2026 government lead party

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2026

With party emerging as front-runner in unofficial count, Bhumjaithai is pitching its Thailand 10 Plus platform, targeting faster growth, lower household costs and fresh investment through green industry, infrastructure and AI-led upgrades.

  • The party's core economic strategy, "Thailand 10 Plus," aims to achieve GDP growth of over 3% by focusing on inclusive growth, competitiveness, and short-term stimulus.
  • Policies for inclusive growth include reducing living costs (e.g., lower electricity tariffs), expanding the State Welfare Card for the poor, and supporting SMEs through government procurement.
  • To boost competitiveness, the party plans to accelerate the Net Zero target to 2050, promote a green economy, and streamline foreign investment into key industries like EVs and data centers via a "BOI Fast Pass".
  • Short-term measures involve continuing consumption stimulus programs, implementing debt restructuring for individuals with small non-performing loans, and establishing a state-funded disaster insurance fund.

According to the latest unofficial 2026 election results as of 8.14am on Monday (February 9), with 92.83% of votes counted, the Bhumjaithai Party is leading in first place with 194 MPs in total: 175 constituency MPs and 19 party-list MPs.

Bangkokbiznews has summarised the Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policies campaigned on in this election as follows.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policy under the “Thailand 10 Plus” strategy focuses on driving Thailand’s economy out of a slowdown, with a targeted “GDP growth of 3% plus”, broken down into the following areas:

1. Policies for inclusive growth (Inclusive Growth)

The Bhumjaithai Party emphasises supporting people on low incomes and reducing inequality, including

  • Small People Plus (Kon Tua Lek Plus): Measures to ease household costs and reduce the cost-of-living burden, such as an electricity tariff of below 3 baht per unit for the first 200 units, with an estimated budget of about 63 billion baht per year.

Plans to reopen registration for the State Welfare Card (also known as the “poor card”) for low-income earners in a new round, focusing on those who still have not gained access in large numbers.

There have been complaints submitted through government agencies, so eligibility must be reviewed and the system rebuilt from scratch.

Under the eligibility review, recipients must be genuinely poor.

Those found to be not truly poor will have their cards cancelled, with no limit on the number of cancellations.

The policy aims to grant eligibility to everyone who qualifies, and given the weak economic conditions over the past two years, the number of people in poverty may have increased.

Once a new database is created and exact figures are known, eligible low-income earners will receive greater access to benefits.

  • Elderly Plus (Sung Wai Plus): Preparing for an ageing society by promoting work opportunities and income, such as tax-deductible senior employment measures with double tax deductions (up to 30,000 baht), personal income tax allowances for older people, and establishing comprehensive elderly care centres nationwide.
  • Community plus (Chumchon Plus): Strengthening local communities so people can work and earn income in their hometowns without having to migrate.
  • SME Plus (Made in Thailand): Supporting Thai SMEs through government procurement, improving liquidity via low-interest loans, and introducing a new credit guarantee mechanism.
  • Business Plus (Thurakit Plus): Supporting large businesses to grow alongside measures that strengthen the grassroots economy.

2. Policies to boost competitiveness (Competitive Growth)

These policies focus on structural reform to raise Thailand’s long-term competitiveness

  • Equal Education Plus (Skill Bridge): Free education with guaranteed jobs, and upskilling/reskilling aligned with modern labour-market needs.
  • Green Economy Plus: Accelerating the Net Zero target to 2050, promoting clean energy such as community solar and floating solar farms to attract investors. Under “Green Economy Plus”, the party argues that this can become a pathway to prosperity, enabling sustainable growth and higher value-added production through eco-friendly manufacturing. Key areas include green laws and standards, green finance, green capital markets (a carbon credit exchange), and green industries.
  • Investment Plus (Longthun Plus): Stimulating infrastructure investment through the Thailand Future Fund, so the state does not need to borrow more and public debt is not affected.
  • Trade Plus: Finding new markets for green products and using barter trade, particularly for overseas purchases of weapons or equipment that include negotiations to purchase Thai agricultural products as part of the deal.
  • Thailand Plus (BOI Fast Pass): Improving government regulations to speed up approvals, facilitating and accelerating foreign investment flows into the real economy as quickly as possible.
  • AI Plus: Using AI to analyse data, support work processes, and provide natural-disaster alerts, while building stronger AI skills among the public.

3. Economic stimulus measures and debt management (Quick Big Win)

Measures intended to deliver rapid and tangible outcomes

  • Let's Go Halves Plus (Phase 2): Building on the original scheme to stimulate domestic consumption and enhance online trading skills for entrepreneurs. The plan is to proceed with Phase 2 using roughly 30 billion baht from remaining central budget funds for a “mop-up” phase before moving on to subsequent phases.
  • Debt management: Advancing the “Close debts fast, move forward Plus” policy for individuals with non-performing loans (NPLs) below 100,000 baht, to restructure debt and provide financial literacy. The plan is to continue addressing household NPLs through this scheme, using FIDF funds to support debt restructuring alongside financial education on an ongoing basis.
  • Disaster fund: Establishing a disaster fund and providing disaster insurance for every household, with the state paying the premium (1,000 baht per household). If a disaster occurs and AI detects supporting data, compensation of 100,000 baht would be paid immediately.
  • Savings promotion (TISA): Developing a personal savings account that does not tax dividend income to encourage long-term saving. The party says it will review measures previously submitted to the Cabinet to build long-term savings so people have funds for retirement.

4. Target industries to generate income

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, speaking as a Bhumjaithai Party campaign aide, said the party prioritises attracting investment into six key industries, including: future food (such as pet food), data centres and cloud services, smart electronics (PCB circuit boards), and electric vehicles (EVs), along with their supply chains.

He also said the party would push the Thailand Plus policy, or the BOI Fast Pass scheme, which it initiated jointly with the Board of Investment (BOI) to improve regulations and facilitate investors via a Fast Pass system, aiming to accelerate the disbursement of investment promotion approvals totalling over 480 billion baht into the real economy as quickly as possible.

