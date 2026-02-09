Bhumjaithai’s economic policy roundup as 2026 government lead party

According to the latest unofficial 2026 election results as of 8.14am on Monday (February 9), with 92.83% of votes counted, the Bhumjaithai Party is leading in first place with 194 MPs in total: 175 constituency MPs and 19 party-list MPs.

Bangkokbiznews has summarised the Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policies campaigned on in this election as follows.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policy under the “Thailand 10 Plus” strategy focuses on driving Thailand’s economy out of a slowdown, with a targeted “GDP growth of 3% plus”, broken down into the following areas:

1. Policies for inclusive growth (Inclusive Growth)

The Bhumjaithai Party emphasises supporting people on low incomes and reducing inequality, including