Bhumjaithai’s economic policy roundup as 2026 government lead party

According to the latest unofficial 2026 election results as of 8.14am on Monday (February 9), with 92.83% of votes counted, the Bhumjaithai Party is leading in first place with 194 MPs in total: 175 constituency MPs and 19 party-list MPs.
Bangkokbiznews has summarised the Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policies campaigned on in this election as follows.
The Bhumjaithai Party’s economic policy under the “Thailand 10 Plus” strategy focuses on driving Thailand’s economy out of a slowdown, with a targeted “GDP growth of 3% plus”, broken down into the following areas:
The Bhumjaithai Party emphasises supporting people on low incomes and reducing inequality, including
Plans to reopen registration for the State Welfare Card (also known as the “poor card”) for low-income earners in a new round, focusing on those who still have not gained access in large numbers.
There have been complaints submitted through government agencies, so eligibility must be reviewed and the system rebuilt from scratch.
Under the eligibility review, recipients must be genuinely poor.
Those found to be not truly poor will have their cards cancelled, with no limit on the number of cancellations.
The policy aims to grant eligibility to everyone who qualifies, and given the weak economic conditions over the past two years, the number of people in poverty may have increased.
Once a new database is created and exact figures are known, eligible low-income earners will receive greater access to benefits.
These policies focus on structural reform to raise Thailand’s long-term competitiveness
Measures intended to deliver rapid and tangible outcomes
Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, speaking as a Bhumjaithai Party campaign aide, said the party prioritises attracting investment into six key industries, including: future food (such as pet food), data centres and cloud services, smart electronics (PCB circuit boards), and electric vehicles (EVs), along with their supply chains.
He also said the party would push the Thailand Plus policy, or the BOI Fast Pass scheme, which it initiated jointly with the Board of Investment (BOI) to improve regulations and facilitate investors via a Fast Pass system, aiming to accelerate the disbursement of investment promotion approvals totalling over 480 billion baht into the real economy as quickly as possible.