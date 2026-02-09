Bhumjaithai export plan: cut US–China reliance

Bhumjaithai has outlined an export policy aimed at reducing reliance on traditional markets and strengthening SMEs to compete globally.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said Thai exports face risks from heavy dependence on the United States and China, which together account for around one-third of Thailand’s total export value. She stressed the need to accelerate expansion into new markets and reduce concentration across markets, exporters and product categories, while upgrading SMEs and promoting “Made in Thailand” to build a stronger and more sustainable long-term economic base.

On exports, she said the policy is crucial to the economy and remains a key economic engine that the next government must drive forward.

Suphajee, the commerce minister and a Bhumjaithai member, said the party wants to make exports and imports more efficient. However, she said Thailand’s problem is that trade is concentrated in just the US and China, with exports to those two countries equivalent to about one-third of the country’s total exports. If Thailand “parks” its exports in countries that are in conflict with one another, she said, it poses a risk—so Thailand must find new markets.

“Today, some people criticise me and say I look down on exports. I have never looked down on or insulted exports, but I think we can do more than this,” she said. “But if you can’t see where the problem is, and you think what we have is already good—would the country be like this? Thailand has had economic problems. In just three months, we have achieved this much, while those who have been doing the economy for who knows how many rounds and how many years say there is no problem with exports. Do they see the problem or not?”