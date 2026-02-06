Ministry of Commerce registers Sa Kaeo's Khlong Hat Rose Apple as GI product

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce, revealed that the Department of Intellectual Property has announced the registration of Khlong Hat rose apple as a new Geographical Indication (GI) product of Sa Kaeo Province.

This follows the success of Sa Kaeo Nam Dok Mai Mango, which generates an economic value of over THB70 million per year for the province.

Khlong Hat Rose Apple is cultivated in 7 districts: Khlong Hat District, Khao Chakan District, Mueang Sa Kaeo District, Wang Nam Yen District, Wang Sombun District, Watthana Nakhon District, and Aranyaprathet District.

The terrain consists of a plateau and foothills sloping towards the centre of the province.

The soil features good drainage and fertility derived from the accumulation of sediment and organic matter washed down from the mountains.