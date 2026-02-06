Ministry of Commerce registers Sa Kaeo's Khlong Hat Rose Apple as GI product

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce, revealed that the Department of Intellectual Property has announced the registration of Khlong Hat rose apple as a new Geographical Indication (GI) product of Sa Kaeo Province.
This follows the success of Sa Kaeo Nam Dok Mai Mango, which generates an economic value of over THB70 million per year for the province.
Khlong Hat Rose Apple is cultivated in 7 districts: Khlong Hat District, Khao Chakan District, Mueang Sa Kaeo District, Wang Nam Yen District, Wang Sombun District, Watthana Nakhon District, and Aranyaprathet District.
The terrain consists of a plateau and foothills sloping towards the centre of the province.
The soil features good drainage and fertility derived from the accumulation of sediment and organic matter washed down from the mountains.
Specifically, potassium minerals contribute to the fruit's firm and crisp texture.
Combined with a climate that is hot and humid alternating with hot and dry periods, relatively high temperatures throughout the year, and low rainfall, Khlong Hat Rose Apple has dry flesh (not watery) and an intense, unique flavour.
The skin ranges from bright red to dark red due to sunlight exposure during the dry season.
Due to these special characteristics, Khlong Hat Rose Apple has gained wide acceptance and commands a price approximately 2-3 times higher than general rose apples.
The average price is THB100 per kilogram, significantly higher than the average of THB35 per kilogram for general varieties.
It also holds export potential for international markets, such as the People's Republic of China, targeting premium fruit consumers.
Auramon stated that promoting and protecting GI products is a key mission under the "Quick Big Win" policy of the Ministry of Commerce.
This policy aims to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs through intellectual property.
GI registration will concretely add value to products with local Thai identity through reliable quality control and traceability systems, while linking products to modern markets to elevate the competitiveness of community products for stable and sustainable growth.
Following this, the Department of Intellectual Property will proceed to promote the quality control standard system and marketing for Khlong Hat Rose Apple continuously to expand trade opportunities and generate stable income for farmers in the area.
Farmers' groups or local communities with community products possessing an identity linked to a geographical source can seek advice regarding GI registration at the One-Stop Service Centre (IP One), 3rd Floor, Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce, or make further inquiries via the Hotline 1368.