Thai-Born Goalie Shines in All Japan High School Soccer

Japanese Language Challenge

Growing up, Poomraphee admired soccer player Chanathip Songkrasin--nicknamed "the Thai Messi" who starred for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Kawasaki Frontale in J1, the top tier of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League.

Inspired by Chanathip's success, he began to dream of playing in Japan himself.

While developing in the youth ranks of Muangthong United, one of Thailand's most prestigious clubs, Poomraphee was approached by a scout from Urawa Red Diamonds, a J1 club partnered with Muangthong.

The opportunity strengthened his resolve to pursue a career in Japan, and in 2024, he took a concrete step toward that goal by enrolling at Kashima Gakuen.

On arriving in Japan, Poomraphee could not speak any Japanese and found daily life challenging for some time.

He relied on a translation app on his smartphone to communicate with his teammates.

"My teammates were all very kind to me and taught me," he recalled about learning to live and play soccer in Japan.

Determined to improve, he studied Japanese intensively, even using YouTube videos as learning materials.

Living in a dormitory further accelerated his progress, and his language skills improved rapidly.

He can now respond confidently and clearly in Japanese when speaking with members of the press.

Aspiring to J.League

Although a second-year student, Poomraphee was selected as one of the outstanding players of the latest national tournament.

Surrounded by many talented teammates in his year at Kashima Gakuen, he is resolved to make amends after the team had to settle for second place in that tournament.

"After I move up to my third year, I want to return to the Japan National Stadium and win the final," he said.

Poomraphee has already represented Thailand at the youth national team level and last year took part in the Asian Football Confederation's U17 Asian Cup. "I want to turn professional as soon as I graduate from high school. I aspire to play in the J.League," he added, underscoring the confidence he has gained from his international experience.

Drawing on both the assurance and frustration he felt at the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament, he remains determined to keep pushing toward his dream.

