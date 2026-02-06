Anutin vows to cure 'Sick Man of Asia' with pro team

Anutin Charnvirakul, Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, took the stage at the party’s final major rally before the election, declaring his readiness to administer the country.
He emphasised a clear stance that Thailand, at this current juncture, requires experienced "professionals," not an experimental ground for those lacking readiness.
He also unveiled a high-level executive team prepared to drive the country forward immediately should the party receive the public's trust.
Anutin stated that the Bhumjaithai Party has prepared a comprehensive national administration team covering all dimensions, particularly in economics and foreign affairs, which are crucial mechanisms for national recovery.
The team comprises Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun.
All are individuals with extensive experience at the policy level and in managing large organisations.
If he assumes the position of Prime Minister, these three individuals will take up positions as Deputy Prime Ministers concurrently holding portfolios in key ministries: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance.
This ensures that work can proceed continuously, seamlessly, and that policy implementation can begin immediately.
Setting a Strategy with 4 Main Axes: Focusing on Income Generation, Not Cash Handouts
Anutin stated that the Bhumjaithai Party has laid out a principal policy framework for national administration across 4 areas: Economy, Security, Disaster Management, and Quality of Life.
The focus is on creating economic opportunities and sustainable income rather than short-term populist policies.
He compared the party's concept to "giving a fishing rod to fish" rather than just distributing fish.
In terms of the economy, the Bhumjaithai Party proposes the "Plus" policy concept to elevate the country's competitiveness, such as 10 Plus, Trade Plus, and Thai Plus.
The aim is to increase economic value across every supply chain while pushing forward New S-Curve industries, such as clean energy, Electric Vehicles (EV), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which are vital mechanisms for attracting investment and fostering long-term growth.
Furthermore, the party aims to lead Thailand into membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to raise standards in economy, trade, and governance, while reducing tax limitations and trade barriers on the global stage.
Anutin emphasised that under the leadership of the Bhumjaithai Party, Thailand will not accept the image of the "Sick Man of Asia" but will step up as a strong ally in the new global economic order.
In the dimension of quality of life, the Bhumjaithai Party proposes that students receive free education up to the highest level.
The party is also ready to proceed with Reskill and Upskill projects to increase the capabilities of the Thai workforce to align with the new economic structure.
Regarding the transition to an ageing society, the party proposes the "Senior Employment Plus" project to provide opportunities for the elderly to maintain income and an economic role, as well as establishing elderly care centres nationwide to reduce the burden on families and improve long-term quality of life.
Regarding security, Anutin proposed the "Volunteer Soldiers" concept to restructure the military to align with the modern global context, reducing forced conscription and focusing on voluntary personnel with specialised expertise.
On the issue of sovereignty and international relations, Anutin expressed a hardline stance regarding the Thai-Cambodian situation.
He affirmed that if the Bhumjaithai Party forms the government, it will immediately revoke MOU 44 and will not accept the concept of sharing marine resource benefits at a 50/50 ratio as per the approach of the previous government.
He emphasised that under a Bhumjaithai government, Thailand will not be at a disadvantage or lose even a single inch of territory.
In the final segment, Anutin stated that Thailand is facing both economic challenges and prolonged political conflict; therefore, it can no longer accept the risk of administration by those without experience.
He asked for the public's trust to vote for the Bhumjaithai Party, Number 37, to bring a team of professionals to administer the country immediately without wasting time learning the ropes, aiming to lead Thailand out of crisis toward stable and sustainable growth.