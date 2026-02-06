Anutin vows to cure 'Sick Man of Asia' with pro team

Anutin Charnvirakul, Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, took the stage at the party’s final major rally before the election, declaring his readiness to administer the country.

He emphasised a clear stance that Thailand, at this current juncture, requires experienced "professionals," not an experimental ground for those lacking readiness.

He also unveiled a high-level executive team prepared to drive the country forward immediately should the party receive the public's trust.

Anutin stated that the Bhumjaithai Party has prepared a comprehensive national administration team covering all dimensions, particularly in economics and foreign affairs, which are crucial mechanisms for national recovery.

The team comprises Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun.

All are individuals with extensive experience at the policy level and in managing large organisations.

If he assumes the position of Prime Minister, these three individuals will take up positions as Deputy Prime Ministers concurrently holding portfolios in key ministries: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance.

This ensures that work can proceed continuously, seamlessly, and that policy implementation can begin immediately.