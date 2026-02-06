Abhisit: I’m here to win and lead Thailand out of five major crises

Abhisit argued that this election is not just about casting a vote but about deciding Thailand’s future. “This election will change the country for years to come,” he said, stressing that Pheu Thai and other parties need to act on real policies, not just provoke emotions or buy votes.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, saying he would not back down, even if the Democrat Party doesn’t win. "If I lose this time, I will still remain as a strong opposition voice, standing up against corruption and fighting for the people," he said.