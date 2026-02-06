Abhisit: I’m here to win and lead Thailand out of five major crises

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2026

Abhisit Vejjajiva pledges to lead Thailand through five key crises, focusing on tackling corruption, economic inequality, and external threats, with Democrat Party as the solution for the nation’s recovery.

At the One Bangkok Forum, Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and prime ministerial candidate, addressed the crowd, stating that the February 8 general election would be a crucial turning point for Thailand. He outlined the country’s five key crises, which he believes the Democrat Party can resolve:

  1. Grey capital and corruption: Abhisit noted that the country's corrupt practices are preventing foreign investment and creating an unfair economy. He stressed that these practices harm Thailand's reputation, saying "only a small group of people are corrupt, but they are ruining the future for the rest of us."
  2. Slow economic growth: Abhisit highlighted that the Democrat Party has over 200 policy proposals, rather than just a few. He explained that the quantity of policies is not the issue, but rather the execution of these policies to lift Thailand out of poverty and stimulate economic growth.
  3. Economic inequality: Abhisit said currently there is no clear plan for how to uplift the vulnerable and those struggling with low incomes. He reaffirmed that citizens need a safety net to ensure they can recover from economic hardship.
  4. Political instability: Addressing the ongoing political divisions, Abhisit criticised political opponents for fostering nationalism and division. He emphasised that those who truly love the country must first tackle corruption within their own parties, rather than creating enemies for political gain.
  5. External threats: Abhisit pointed to security issues, particularly along Thailand’s borders with Cambodia, Myanmar, and the southern regions. He warned that tensions between major powers could threaten the sovereignty of smaller nations like Thailand.

Abhisit argued that this election is not just about casting a vote but about deciding Thailand’s future. “This election will change the country for years to come,” he said, stressing that Pheu Thai and other parties need to act on real policies, not just provoke emotions or buy votes.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, saying he would not back down, even if the Democrat Party doesn’t win. "If I lose this time, I will still remain as a strong opposition voice, standing up against corruption and fighting for the people," he said.

