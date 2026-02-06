Mitsubishi Motors Incurs Loss in April-Dec. on US Tariffs

According to its business results released on Thursday (February 6), the company posted a net loss of 4,489 million yen for the nine months, against the year-before profit of 33,230 million yen.
"We're coming out of the bottom of our business performance," as the launches of new models are starting to pay off, President Takao Kato told a press conference.
Mitsubishi Motors is confident that it can secure a net profit on a full-year basis, he added.
The company kept its net profit estimate of 10 billion yen for the year unchanged.
In the nine months, the company's US tariff payments reached 37.3 billion yen.
Another negative factor was the yen's rise against the dollar from the year before.
Consolidated sales fell 0.6 per cent to 1,976.5 billion yen. Operating profit sank 69.8 per cent to 31,627 million yen.
The company's global vehicle sales decreased 6 per cent to 589,000 units.
Sales fell 4 per cent in Southeast Asia, its major market, and also decreased in North America and Europe.
Domestic sales edged up.
Mitsubishi Motors expects full-year global vehicle sales to fall 1 per cent.
