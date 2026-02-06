Mitsubishi Motors Incurs Loss in April-Dec. on US Tariffs

According to its business results released on Thursday (February 6), the company posted a net loss of 4,489 million yen for the nine months, against the year-before profit of 33,230 million yen.

"We're coming out of the bottom of our business performance," as the launches of new models are starting to pay off, President Takao Kato told a press conference.

Mitsubishi Motors is confident that it can secure a net profit on a full-year basis, he added.

The company kept its net profit estimate of 10 billion yen for the year unchanged.