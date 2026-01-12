Abhisit positions Democrats as "iron fence" against coalition corruption

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on Monday offered his party as a partner for the next coalition government, promising to act as a safeguard against corruption and unethical business practices. He pledged that the party would prevent social rifts while pushing for constitutional amendments to strengthen democracy.
Unlike other major parties positioning themselves to lead the government, Abhisit took a more pragmatic tone. He stated that the Democrats would serve as a stabilizing factor to guarantee government integrity and national peace. Abhisit spoke to reporters while leading Democrat candidates on a campaign trail at Silom Complex.
“Voting for the Democrats is a guarantee for Thais that, regardless of which party leads the next government, we will act as a 'copper wall and iron fence' against corruption and 'grey' businesses,” Abhisit said. “We will not allow the next government to exploit issues that create societal rifts and disrupt the country.”
Historically, the Democrats—Thailand’s oldest active party—always vied for leadership against their arch-rival, Pheu Thai. However, the party has seen a downtrend since the 2019 election, winning only 25 House seats in 2023, compared to over 100 in previous years.
When asked about the possibility of joining a coalition, Abhisit outlined four key conditions:
“The Democrats will address these issues seriously so that Thai politics can move forward with quality and integrity,” Abhisit stressed.
While campaigning later at Muang Thai Phattara Market, Abhisit commented on the People’s Party’s announcement of its "dream cabinet." He noted that it would be difficult for the People’s Party to secure all its desired posts once it becomes part of a broader coalition.
Regarding Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker PM Anutin Charnvirakul’s appeal to supporters of former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Abhisit said voters must decide how they want the country to evolve.
He argued that those seeking positive change should vote for the Democrats.
When asked why the party did not propose populist growth policies similar to Bhumjaithai or Pheu Thai, Abhisit said the Democrats are ready to apply any workable economic stimulus. However, he noted that a single four-year term is not enough to revive the economy through just one project.