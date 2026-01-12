Abhisit positions Democrats as "iron fence" against coalition corruption

When asked about the possibility of joining a coalition, Abhisit outlined four key conditions:

No corruption : There must be no "grey money" or clear-cut corruption.

: There must be no "grey money" or clear-cut corruption. No family dominance : The government must not be dominated by a single family to the point where personal interests outweigh national interests.

: The government must not be dominated by a single family to the point where personal interests outweigh national interests. Social unity : The government must not fuel division or use sensitive issues as political tools.

: The government must not fuel division or use sensitive issues as political tools. Institutional reform: The government must pursue constitutional amendments to reform the Senate and independent agencies. This includes aligning the senatorial selection process with public principles and ensuring independent agencies operate with transparency to restore public confidence.

“The Democrats will address these issues seriously so that Thai politics can move forward with quality and integrity,” Abhisit stressed.

While campaigning later at Muang Thai Phattara Market, Abhisit commented on the People’s Party’s announcement of its "dream cabinet." He noted that it would be difficult for the People’s Party to secure all its desired posts once it becomes part of a broader coalition.

Regarding Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker PM Anutin Charnvirakul’s appeal to supporters of former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Abhisit said voters must decide how they want the country to evolve.

He argued that those seeking positive change should vote for the Democrats.

When asked why the party did not propose populist growth policies similar to Bhumjaithai or Pheu Thai, Abhisit said the Democrats are ready to apply any workable economic stimulus. However, he noted that a single four-year term is not enough to revive the economy through just one project.