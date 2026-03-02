Kyoto Animation president and CEO Hideaki Hatta dies at 76

A native of Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Hatta had led the company since its founding in 1985.

The studio is known for such series as "K-On!," "Lucky Star", and "Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

In July 2019, an arson attack gutted Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio in the western city of Kyoto, killing 36 people and injuring 32 others.