Strait of Hormuz closure risks disrupting 20% of global oil supply

After Iran’s navy ordered ships not to pass through the “Strait of Hormuz”, a critical route for shipping crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, one of Japan’s largest shipping companies, said on Sunday (March 1) that the order followed reports that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told all vessels: “Do not pass through this strait,” after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran.

Nikkei Asia reported that three major Japanese shipping companies, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen, decided to “temporarily suspend voyages through the Strait of Hormuz” for safety reasons.

The “Strait of Hormuz” lies between Iran to the north, and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south.

Closing the strait “may not be difficult”, because although the narrowest point is 33 kilometres wide, the shipping lanes on each side are “only 3 kilometres” wide, to prevent cargo ships running aground if they travel too close to shore.