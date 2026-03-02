Bangkok issues summer storm warning for March 3–6

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning for summer storms expected during March 3–6, 2026. Upper Thailand is forecast to see summer storms develop, starting in the eastern part of the Northeast before spreading further.
The Central region — including Bangkok and the surrounding provinces — is expected to be affected in the next phase, the BMA said.
The storms may bring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some areas, and lightning in certain locations.
Residents are urged to take precautions against summer storms and heavy rain, including avoiding travel through areas prone to flooding or standing water. The BMA also advised people to avoid open areas, areas under large trees, and areas near buildings and unstable structures or billboards.
Flooding or standing water can be reported via Traffy Fondue, the Flood Prevention System Control Centre, or by calling 0 2248 5115. The BMA hotline 1555 is also available.