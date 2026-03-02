Bangkok issues summer storm warning for March 3–6

MONDAY, MARCH 02, 2026

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration warns of summer storms from March 3–6, 2026, with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning possible. Residents urged to avoid flood-prone routes.

Storms to sweep upper Thailand from March 3–6

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning for summer storms expected during March 3–6, 2026. Upper Thailand is forecast to see summer storms develop, starting in the eastern part of the Northeast before spreading further.

Bangkok and surrounding areas to be hit next

The Central region — including Bangkok and the surrounding provinces — is expected to be affected in the next phase, the BMA said.

The storms may bring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some areas, and lightning in certain locations.

Public advised to avoid flood-prone areas and unstable structures

Residents are urged to take precautions against summer storms and heavy rain, including avoiding travel through areas prone to flooding or standing water. The BMA also advised people to avoid open areas, areas under large trees, and areas near buildings and unstable structures or billboards.

How to report flooding

Flooding or standing water can be reported via Traffy Fondue, the Flood Prevention System Control Centre, or by calling 0 2248 5115. The BMA hotline 1555 is also available.

