Bangkok issues summer storm warning for March 3–6

The storms may bring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some areas, and lightning in certain locations.

Public advised to avoid flood-prone areas and unstable structures

Residents are urged to take precautions against summer storms and heavy rain, including avoiding travel through areas prone to flooding or standing water. The BMA also advised people to avoid open areas, areas under large trees, and areas near buildings and unstable structures or billboards.

How to report flooding

Flooding or standing water can be reported via Traffy Fondue, the Flood Prevention System Control Centre, or by calling 0 2248 5115. The BMA hotline 1555 is also available.