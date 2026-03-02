Thailand says 80,000 workers in Middle East safe; evacuation plan ready

He said each country could face different conditions. The Ministry of Labour and labour attachés will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If evacuation becomes necessary, joint plans — including routes, methods and assembly points — have already been prepared.

Situation assessed as “stable”; communications mostly intact

Based on information from the past two to three days, Pol Lt Col Wannaphong said incidents have not spread widely beyond strategic targets, and the overall situation is currently assessed as stable, with impacts on civilians still limited.

He said communications with Thai workers remain possible in more than 90% of cases. The main exception is Iran, where contact has been inconsistent depending on timing. Thai workers in affected areas are continuing daily life as normal and have not needed to move into shelters or evacuate, he said.

For those who cannot be reached, provincial labour officials have been tasked with contacting families and confirming workers’ status. Provincial coordination centres are also being set up to support relatives and reduce anxiety.

Israel has largest Thai workforce; return intentions being surveyed

Pol Lt Col Wannaphong said the ministry is surveying whether Thai workers in countries affected by fighting wish to return to Thailand. He estimated the number of Thai workers in affected countries at around 80,000, with the largest group in Israel (58,000), followed by the UAE (12,000). The remainder are in the thousands and hundreds across other countries.

New departures delayed; 1,000 Israel-bound workers affected

He said new deployments have been strictly delayed, especially to two main destinations, with travel currently not possible. Around 1,000 workers who were due to fly to Israel — mostly agricultural workers under the government-to-government (G to G) arrangement — have been affected. Nearby countries have also seen an initial pause, pending the situation and policy direction.

Employment Department orders delay; evacuation plans depend on conditions

Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, said relevant agencies have been coordinated to delay sending Thai workers to risk areas, particularly Israel, due to airspace closures and safety concerns.

He said evacuation plans — including routes and waiting points — are ready in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but any operation would depend on real-time developments and government policy.