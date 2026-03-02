Thailand says 80,000 workers in Middle East safe; evacuation plan ready

Thailand says its workers in the Middle East (around 80,000 people) are currently safe with no reported injuries or deaths — and the Labour Ministry has an emergency plan (including evacuation) and has paused sending new workers to high-risk areas.
The update was given on Monday (March 2), after a meeting at the Ministry of Labour to monitor unrest in the Middle East and set measures to support Thai workers if the situation worsens.
Pol Lt Col Wannaphong Khotcharak, Permanent Secretary for Labour, said the ministry remained concerned for Thai workers overseas, particularly in countries experiencing fighting, and had stepped up preparedness.
The ministry has set a contingency plan based on the severity of the situation in each area, covering response from a stable phase through to post-incident support. The plan is divided into four levels:
Level 1: Stable — fighting remains limited to key strategic areas such as airports or military zones, with limited civilian impact.
Level 2: Expanded fighting — increased intensity and frequency of attacks, or additional threats in the area.
Level 3: Prolonged situation — long-term management, logistics and coordination in Thailand and overseas.
Level 4: Situation resolved — rehabilitation, care and job placement for affected workers, to prepare for future risks.
He said each country could face different conditions. The Ministry of Labour and labour attachés will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If evacuation becomes necessary, joint plans — including routes, methods and assembly points — have already been prepared.
Based on information from the past two to three days, Pol Lt Col Wannaphong said incidents have not spread widely beyond strategic targets, and the overall situation is currently assessed as stable, with impacts on civilians still limited.
He said communications with Thai workers remain possible in more than 90% of cases. The main exception is Iran, where contact has been inconsistent depending on timing. Thai workers in affected areas are continuing daily life as normal and have not needed to move into shelters or evacuate, he said.
For those who cannot be reached, provincial labour officials have been tasked with contacting families and confirming workers’ status. Provincial coordination centres are also being set up to support relatives and reduce anxiety.
Pol Lt Col Wannaphong said the ministry is surveying whether Thai workers in countries affected by fighting wish to return to Thailand. He estimated the number of Thai workers in affected countries at around 80,000, with the largest group in Israel (58,000), followed by the UAE (12,000). The remainder are in the thousands and hundreds across other countries.
He said new deployments have been strictly delayed, especially to two main destinations, with travel currently not possible. Around 1,000 workers who were due to fly to Israel — mostly agricultural workers under the government-to-government (G to G) arrangement — have been affected. Nearby countries have also seen an initial pause, pending the situation and policy direction.
Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, said relevant agencies have been coordinated to delay sending Thai workers to risk areas, particularly Israel, due to airspace closures and safety concerns.
He said evacuation plans — including routes and waiting points — are ready in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but any operation would depend on real-time developments and government policy.