CIB issues arrest warrants for Ben Smith and wife in cross-border scam case

Officers carried out searches at six targets and company-related locations, seized evidence, and are expanding the investigation, including coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to pursue money-laundering predicate offences.

On March 2, 2026, the official “Central Investigation Bureau” (CIB) Facebook page posted that the agency had obtained warrants for Ben Smith — also identified as Benjamin Bauerberger — and his wife, citing clear evidence of cross-border investment fraud.

Reporters also noted that AMLO had previously issued an order, via its Transactions Committee, to temporarily freeze assets in the case involving Ben Smith and his network, totalling more than 13 billion baht.

Later, on February 11, 2026, there was a resolution to forward the matter to prosecutors so they could petition the Civil Court to maintain the temporary asset seizure.