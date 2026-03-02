CIB issues arrest warrants for Ben Smith and wife in cross-border scam case

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued arrest warrants for “Ben Smith” and his wife, saying there is clear evidence of an alleged cross-border investment scam.
Officers carried out searches at six targets and company-related locations, seized evidence, and are expanding the investigation, including coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to pursue money-laundering predicate offences.
On March 2, 2026, the official “Central Investigation Bureau” (CIB) Facebook page posted that the agency had obtained warrants for Ben Smith — also identified as Benjamin Bauerberger — and his wife, citing clear evidence of cross-border investment fraud.
Police said they searched a total of six locations, seized items as evidence, and will continue expanding the case.
Reporters also noted that AMLO had previously issued an order, via its Transactions Committee, to temporarily freeze assets in the case involving Ben Smith and his network, totalling more than 13 billion baht.
Later, on February 11, 2026, there was a resolution to forward the matter to prosecutors so they could petition the Civil Court to maintain the temporary asset seizure.
On February 27, 2026, the Civil Court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze the assets until further court rulings are made, under Section 55 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542.
The AMLO Secretary-General is authorized to oversee the seizure and preservation of the assets, with notification sent to the concerned parties.
The details of the four cases are as follows:
Case of Ms. Tangthai, Mr. LEAK YIM, Ms. Warinya, Mr. SMITH BEN, and Ms. Catriya: The Civil Court accepted this case under case number 31/2569. On February 26, 2026, the court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze assets, with an estimated value of approximately 12,123 million THB, as submitted by AMLO to the Attorney General's Office.
Case of Mr. Chen Zhi and others: The Civil Court accepted this case under case number F 25/2569. On February 25, 2026, the court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze assets, with an estimated value of approximately 345 million THB, as submitted by AMLO to the Attorney General’s Office.
Case of Mr. Kok An and others: The Civil Court accepted this case under case number F 29/2569. On February 25, 2026, the court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze assets, with an estimated value of approximately 560 million THB, as submitted by AMLO to the Attorney General's Office.
Case of Mr. Uea Angkoon and others: The Civil Court accepted this case under case number F 20/2569. On February 24, 2026, the court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze assets, with an estimated value of approximately 46 million THB, as submitted by AMLO to the Attorney General's Office.