CIB Busts Scammer Gang Promising 20x returns

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police, in collaboration with the Economic Crime Division (ECD), has arrested six individuals accused of being involved in a large-scale scam. The gang allegedly used fraudulent claims to lure victims into an investment scheme promising 20 times returns.

The arrested suspects, who were apprehended based on arrest warrants from the Phra Khanong Criminal Court issued on November 21, 2025, include:

Mr. Athinat (surname withheld), 57 years old Ms. Nannaphatsorn (surname withheld), 51 years old Ms. Khemthong (surname withheld), 55 years old Ms. Pranisa (surname withheld), 48 years old Mr. Thaworn (surname withheld), 60 years old Ms. Anupa (surname withheld), 45 years old

They are charged with "conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to loan money fraudulently, and conspiracy to input false information into a computer system that could harm others or the public."