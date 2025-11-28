CIB Busts Scammer Gang Promising 20x returns

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police, in collaboration with the Economic Crime Division (ECD), has arrested six individuals accused of being involved in a large-scale scam. The gang allegedly used fraudulent claims to lure victims into an investment scheme promising 20 times returns.
The arrested suspects, who were apprehended based on arrest warrants from the Phra Khanong Criminal Court issued on November 21, 2025, include:
They are charged with "conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to loan money fraudulently, and conspiracy to input false information into a computer system that could harm others or the public."
Authorities seized five pieces of evidence, including:
The scam involved 15 victims who reported being deceived by scammers posing as wealthy businesspeople claiming to be owners of a Nigerian oil fund. The scammers persuaded victims to invest by showing fake documents to convince them the investment was legitimate. They promised returns of up to 20 times their investment within three months.
The suspects organized fundraisers at hotels in provincial areas and created investment groups on social media. Victims were manipulated into transferring funds for "taxes," "fees," and "legal expenses." Some victims even borrowed money to continue investing, believing they would eventually get large returns. However, when the time came to pay out the returns, the suspects made excuses and avoided payment.
Upon suspicion, victims had documents sent to the Nigerian Embassy for verification, only to find that all the documents were fake. The scam resulted in financial losses of approximately 13 million baht.
Following a thorough investigation by the ECD, it was discovered that the suspects had organized roles within the scam operation. Each individual had specific duties, such as convincing others to invest, handling finances, and promoting the scam.
Police conducted operations in Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok, successfully arresting the six suspects. They were found in various locations, including apartments in Bangkok, houses in provincial areas, and even a highway in Khon Kaen, where the main suspect, Mr. Athinat, was captured while trying to escape with his bodyguard.
Evidence was seized and all six suspects were taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Investigations are ongoing, including the verification of documents and an investigation into the suspects' financial activities. The suspects have denied all charges.
The police emphasize the importance of spreading this information to raise awareness of such scams, warning the public of the dangers of fraudulent investment schemes.
The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.