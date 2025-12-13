Election can be postponed by up to 30 days in emergencies, says EC secretary-general

Speaking on December 13, 2025, after the House was dissolved amid clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, Sawaeng Boonmee, EC secretary-general, explained how the Constitution allows for flexibility while still requiring a single nationwide election day.

1. Why must voting be held on the same day nationwide?

Sawaeng stressed that under the Constitution, the election must be held on the same day throughout the Kingdom.

If voting is not conducted on the same day nationwide, the election would be considered null and void from the outset – meaning:

all results become invalid

time and resources of all parties are wasted

state budgets and private spending by candidates and parties are lost

and the country loses an opportunity to move forward politically and economically.

2. What happens if there is an emergency?

Sawaeng outlined two main approaches for preserving a single election day when “necessary circumstances” arise, such as serious border incidents or martial law that affects voting:

2.1 Use the original election date (no postponement)

The EC can still hold the election on the original date set under Section 103 of the Constitution (within 60 days of the House dissolution).

In special or high-risk areas, election management can be adapted under the principle of “bringing people to the polling station” rather than bringing the polling station to the people (the latter still has legal constraints).