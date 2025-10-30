EC urges govt to submit referendum questions no later than Jan 13

The government plans to hold referendums on whether the new constitution should be rewritten and whether a new charter drafting assembly should be established. A referendum on the potential ending of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on land border demarcation (MOU43) and maritime territory disputes (MOU44) may also be held, depending on an ongoing study by a special House committee.

Voting Preparation and Budget Concerns

The EC Office plans to use the same colours for ballots across different election types and referendums to prevent voters from mistakenly dropping their ballots into the wrong boxes. Sawaeng also stated that ballot counting would begin simultaneously for all elections, with preliminary results expected by 11 pm.

Thai expatriates will be able to participate in the referendum, but they will need to vote in advance for the general election and on the same day for the referendum. The Foreign Ministry will oversee voting by expatriates.

Sawaeng added that the election and referendums would require a significant budget increase, as the number of polling stations would rise from 90,000 to 120,000 to accommodate 53 million eligible voters.

Ninety percent of the budget will be allocated to the field to ensure convenience and uphold voting transparency.

Voting Rehearsals and Budget Savings

The EC plans to conduct a voting rehearsal, including mock voting stations to practice ballot dropping, vote counting, and result reporting. Sawaeng reiterated that combining the referendum questions into one ballot could save up to 55 million baht and reduce voter confusion.

Holding the referendums on the same day as the election is expected to increase voter turnout. The previous election had a 75% turnout, while the last referendum only saw a 60% turnout.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

Sawaeng mentioned that the EC would hold one or two more meetings with the prime minister before finalising the details for the election and referendums.

