EC chief says commission ready for polls, possible election on February 8

Newly elected Election Commission (EC) chair Narong Klanwarin said on Friday that the commission is ready to organise a general election following the prime minister’s decision to dissolve the House.

He said the EC would meet on Monday and Tuesday, December 15-16, to set the election date, adding that the EC Office had already prepared in anticipation of a possible dissolution, including work on redrawing constituency boundaries.

“I think by Monday or Tuesday things will be clear. The EC Office has completed an election timeline and we are ready to run the poll,” Narong said, adding that it is possible election day could be February 8, 2026.

Asked whether the Thai-Cambodian border situation could obstruct the general election, Narong said the EC was constantly assessing and monitoring developments.

“Elections must be held nationwide at the same time. Given the current border situation, we will do our utmost. For now there are no problems,” he said.

On coordination with the caretaker Cabinet regarding budget approvals, Narong said procedures would follow the law.

“These are technical details. We have always operated under the constitutional provisions that clearly state what can and cannot be done,” he said, adding that any large or border-related spending proposals would be examined carefully on a case-by-case basis.