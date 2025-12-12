Foreign media see Thailand’s House dissolution as another political failure cycle

Reuters reported that Thailand is heading towards an earlier-than-expected general election after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s request to dissolve the House of Representatives.
The move activates a legal requirement for an election to be held within 45–60 days of the Royal Decree taking effect.
Reuters said the dissolution comes as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border entered its fifth day, with at least 20 people killed, nearly 200 wounded and hundreds of thousands displaced.
The agency added that US President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to speak with leaders of both countries in an effort to defuse the conflict.
The Associated Press reported that Anutin received royal permission on Friday to dissolve parliament and will remain in office as head of a caretaker government until elections are held. During this period, the caretaker administration will face legal limits, including restrictions on approving a new state budget.
AP noted that Anutin has been the prime minister for just three months and secured the post with parliamentary backing from the People’s Party, based on a promise to pursue constitutional reform and dissolve the House within four months.
Tensions escalated after disagreements over the rules for amending the constitution, prompting the People’s Party to threaten a no-confidence motion.
The Guardian reported that Anutin announced he was “returning power to the people” as political deadlock deepened in parliament.
The paper said the king’s endorsement accelerates the election timetable and comes as Thailand faces heightened instability from both domestic political disputes and the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia.
Anutin has insisted the dissolution will not affect military operations along the frontier.
Bloomberg reported that Anutin’s decision to dissolve parliament was aimed at heading off an imminent no-confidence vote by the People’s Party.
Bloomberg said the shift to a caretaker government with limited authority, particularly over fiscal policy and budget approvals, could add to uncertainty in Thailand’s financial markets amid an already fragile political and security environment.
Reuters
The Associated Press
The Guardian
Bloomberg