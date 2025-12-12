Foreign media see Thailand’s House dissolution as another political failure cycle

Reuters reported that Thailand is heading towards an earlier-than-expected general election after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s request to dissolve the House of Representatives.

The move activates a legal requirement for an election to be held within 45–60 days of the Royal Decree taking effect.

Reuters said the dissolution comes as fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border entered its fifth day, with at least 20 people killed, nearly 200 wounded and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The agency added that US President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to speak with leaders of both countries in an effort to defuse the conflict.