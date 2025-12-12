Thailand is running out of time. | The Signal EP2

In Episode 2 of The Signal, we cut through the noise and bring you up to speed on everything you need to know before Thailand heads into a high-stakes 2026 election, from the rise of the Orange Wave, to Pheu Thai’s rapid-fire prime ministers, to Anutin Charnvirakul’s fragile coalition.

Thailand is facing a dangerous combination of political instability, economic stagnation, demographic pressures, and regional insecurity. With elections looming, the country may be on the verge of transformation — or further turmoil.

If Thailand is to turn the page, this next election may be the moment that decides it.