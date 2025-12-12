Thailand is running out of time. | The Signal EP2

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

Thailand has had three prime ministers in just two years, so it’s easy to get lost in the political whirlwind of dissolutions, disqualifications, shifting coalitions, and surprise PMs.

In Episode 2 of The Signal, we cut through the noise and bring you up to speed on everything you need to know before Thailand heads into a high-stakes 2026 election, from the rise of the Orange Wave, to Pheu Thai’s rapid-fire prime ministers, to Anutin Charnvirakul’s fragile coalition.

Thailand is facing a dangerous combination of political instability, economic stagnation, demographic pressures, and regional insecurity. With elections looming, the country may be on the verge of transformation — or further turmoil.

If Thailand is to turn the page, this next election may be the moment that decides it.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy