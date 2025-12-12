Government Stimulus Delivers 4X Sales Boost for Thai Restaurants as Sector Rebounds

"This reflects a clear trickle-down impact, channelling spending directly to smaller operators," Yod noted during a press conference on Thursday.

Restaurant owners reported the programme's life-changing effect, with one operator stating, "Since Half-Half Plus started, we haven't had time to sit down. We're exceeding our daily targets – sales are up 8 times. It's genuinely saving our business."

LINE MAN emerged as the dominant platform for the scheme, with 65% of participating restaurants choosing to sell through the service.

The platform generated 63% of total Half-Half Plus delivery sales – the highest market share – whilst processing over 8 million orders within the first three weeks.

The programme also benefited delivery riders, whose average daily income rose 15-25% due to higher order volumes, demonstrating the multiplier effect of targeted economic stimulus.

Provincial Markets Lead Recovery

While Bangkok's restaurant scene continues to struggle, provincial markets have shown remarkable resilience. In Q4, sales per store in the provinces rose 7% year-on-year, compared to just 2% growth in the capital.

The Half-Half Plus impact was most dramatic in secondary cities. Top-performing provinces compared to pre-programme sales included Chanthaburi (9.4x growth), Nong Bua Lamphu (9.3x), Uttaradit (8.9x), Udon Thani (8x), and Chiang Rai (7x).

Bangkok's recovery remains patchy, with several hotspot zones still struggling.

The central business district (Sukhumvit-Silom-Sathorn) improved from -19% in Q2 to -1% in late 2025, whilst the Bantat Thong area remained the hardest hit at -21% despite recovering from -35% in Q2.